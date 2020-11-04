WIN! PRIDEFEST FILM FESTIVAL Double passes



The exciting announcement from Palace Cinemas and Raine Square that they will host the inaugural PrideFest Film Festival is followed by the exciting news that you can win one of four double passes to any of the nights.

From the countryside of Italy to the streets of Miami, visit the films that have carved themselves into cultural history as iconoclastic narratives that highlight the beauty, love, pain and tumultuousness experienced by the LGBT+ community. Expect to enjoy one of these incredible films alongside a comprehensive night that offers everything from catering and live music to drag queens and Q&As with producers and more. Each night offers something as unique as the films they screen.

Kicking off the festival on Wednesday, November 18 will be the Perth premiere of Ellie & Abbie (& Ellie’s Dead Aunt). The night will feature a Q&A with the film’s producer Alexandra Bourke, a drink on arrival, roving entertainment, a live DJ and drag performances plus catering by Raine Square hotspot, Greenhorns.

Following on Sunday, November 22 will be Luca Guadagnino’s beloved film, Call Me By Your Name. The evening will include pop-up Italian wine tastings, prosecco, a live DJ playing Italian café vibes and Italian canapés provided by Raine Square favourite La Veen.



On Wednesday, November 25 there will be a screening of the classic Robin Williams film The Birdcage (pictured above).Viewers will receive a cocktail on arrival, drinks and catering by beloved corner pub The Royal, plus a DJ set and a live performance by Samba dancer Sandrina Barbosa.

Finishing off the festival on Sunday, November 29 will be a screening of Academy award-winning film Moonlight. The guests will be offered an interactive shimmer photo booth moment with Perth drag queens, a live DJ set and a complimentary glass of prosecco and sushi from Teriyaki Express.

