WIN! PERTH INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL LAUNCH Double Passes



Perth International Jazz Festival is throwing a 2021 program launch party on Thursday, September 23 at The Rechabite Hall to reveal the jazz performers, venues, and special events happening at its annual festival being held from Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7 in Perth and Busselton on Saturday, November 13.

It comes off the back of a federal RISE grant for $612k to guarantee delivery of the 2021 and 2022 Perth International Jazz Festivals (PIJF) and an exciting expansion into regional WA.

Thanks to Perth International Jazz Festival, we've got 2 x double passes to the launch party at The Rechabite on Thursday, September 23.

