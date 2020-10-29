WIN! PERTH INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL Double pass



Showcasing the amazing talent WA has right on its doorstep, Perth International Jazz Festival is coming to town from Friday, November 6 to Sunday, November 8, with a weekend of world-class jazz to bring Perth city to life.

Much of the action this year goes down at The Rechabite, Northbridge, including three festival highlights at Rechabite Hall on Saturday, November 7.

Harry Mitchell Quintet kick things off at 6pm in a special all ages event. Harry Mitchell has performed with notable artists such as Vincent Gardner, Jerome Jennings, Kate Ceberano and Charlie Watts, and was awarded Young Australian Jazz Musician of the year at the AUS Bell Awards in 2017.

At 8pm catch Tal Cohen‘s unique piano style, owing its roots to the Jewish folk songs and classical music he played in his formative years growing up in Gedera, Israel. Tal Cohen was the 2015 winner of the Freedman Fellowship Award and in 2014 won the Barry Harris Piano Competition in the US.

At 10.30 pm get ready to be transported back to New York in the 1920s with the Cotton Club Dance Party. Featuring the wonderful 950 Express and the Oz Big Band, it’s a rare opportunity to experience two premier ensembles with the best players in town, playing almost simultaneously on opposite sides of the Rechabite Hall.

For more info on these events head to perthjazzfest.com

