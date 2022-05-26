WIN! MOTOR ACE Five Star Laundry Anniversary tour tickets



Melbourne rockers Motor Ace have officially returned from the sonic wilderness after 17 years. The band have just released a new single, titled Knock Knock, and are going on the road for their Five Star Laundry Anniversary tour, kicking off at Freo Social on June 10, before rolling through to Badlands Bar on June 11.

We’re pumped to have two double passes to give away to the Freo.Social show on Friday, June 10 and the Badlands Bar show on Saturday, June 11.

