WIN! LIKE A BOSS Movie tickets



Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company that they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

We’ve got 5 in-season double passes to giveaway to Like a Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne & Salma Hayek, in cinemas January 23.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with LIKE A BOSS in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, January 21 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend. You must be a Perth, WA resident and be able to pick up your physical ticket from the Rosemount Hotel.