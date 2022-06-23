WIN! HOOPLA SESSIONS Concert tickets



The Hoopla Sessions are a series of three monthly Sunday Sessions that take the festival out of Fairbridge and bring some of the best bits to Freo – the joy, the energy, the artists, and the sense of community.



With a reputation for one of the best live shows in WA, 6-piece soul outfit Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics are one unmissable show. Reubenali is a new project from Grammy Award-winning pedal steel maestro Lucky Oceans, which features Australia’s first call drummer for jazz Ben Vanderwal and double bass phenom Alistair Peel, this trio finds the secret pathways between folk, jazz, and everything in between. And Anna Schneider will melt your heart with her confessional folk with dreamy indie-pop songs.

Session 1: Sunday, June 26

Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics

Reubenali (Lucky Oceans, Ben Vanderwal & Alistair Peel)

Anna Schneider

We’re stoked to have three double passes to giveaway to Session #1 on Sunday, June 26 at Freo.Social.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with HOOPLA SESSIONS in the subject line and your mobile number in the copy. Tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!