WIN! GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Movie tickets



From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mum and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

We’re jumping out of our skin to have in-season double passes to give away to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in cinemas January 1.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with GHOSTBUSTERS in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!