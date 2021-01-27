WIN! FURTHER TO FALL Fringe tickets



I could only hear Nikki’s voice in my head. I had forgotten what mine even sounded like. But this is the beauty of the moment. You get to decide.

Critically acclaimed physical theatre company The Open Lid Ensemble present a return season of their sell-out 2020 show Further To Fall. Delve into a world of confusion, despair and hope, following a new relationship from its seemingly perfect beginning to a thrilling conclusion. Accompanied by a live soundscape, Further to Fall invites you to witness the dizzying fall and gruelling climb back to rediscovering your own self-worth.

This is the story of empathy and narcissism, and what really happens when opposites attract.

Further to Fall runs from Tuesday, February 2 until Sunday, February 14 at The Art Room at Girls School (get more info and tickets here).

