WIN! FLICKERFEST Movie tickets



Perth Flickerfest 2021 International Short Film Festival Tour hits Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 25 until Sunday, February 28. To check out the full program and to buy tickets, head to ​www.flickerfest.com.au.

Flickerfest is Australia’s largest Short Film Festival and is set to return for its 30th year in 2021, ​showcasing the B​est of Australian Shorts,​ ​Best of International Shorts​ and​ Short Laughs Comedy ​programmes​ from Thursday, February 25 until Sunday, February 28 at ​Camelot Outdoor Cinema. ​The programmes present a selection of entertaining, inspiring and award-winning films hand-picked from the festival’s 2,700 entries, giving local Flickerfest audiences the first look at the hottest shorts in the world today.

We’re lucky to have two double passes to giveaway to any screening night of the festival, starting February 25.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with FLICKERFEST in the subject line with your prefered screening night and your postal address in the email copy. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, February 24 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening on your chosen night.