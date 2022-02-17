WIN! FLiCKERFEST Best of International Shorts double passes



Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26.

Travel the globe from the comfort of your cinema seat when Flickerfest brings an incredible collection of shorts from across the world with the Best of International Shorts on Friday, February 25. Catch the stunning winner of the Flickerfest 2022 Award for Best International Short Film Award Like The Ones I Used To Know (pictured) from Canada, alongside the super-charming comedy Roy from the UK, starring acclaimed actor David Bradley (Game Of Thrones, Harry Potter). Head to flickerfest.com.au for full details.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to the Best of International Shorts on Friday, February 25.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with INTERNATIONAL SHORTS in the subject line and tag the mate you'll take if you win on the Facebook post.

Competition closes Thursday, February 24 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening.