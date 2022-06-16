WIN! ELVIS Movie tickets



From Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama Elvis, starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks.

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

