WIN! BEEGEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART Movie tickets



The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart chronicles the triumphs and hurdles of brothers Barry, Maurice, and Robin Gibb, otherwise known as the Bee Gees. The iconic trio, who found early fame in the 1960s, went on to write over 1,000 songs and have 20 No. 1 hits throughout their career, transcending more than five decades of changing tastes and styles.

We’re pumped to have 10 double passes to The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart showing Monday, November 30, 6:15pm at The Windsor Cinema in Nedlands.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with BEEGEES in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, November 25 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend.