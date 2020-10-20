fbpx
COMPETITIONS

WIN! BALLBREAKER AC/DC TRIBUTE BAND Tickets

October 20, 2020 at 17:40


Prepare for a night of electrifying heavy tunes with all-female AC/DC tribute band Ballbreaker, Filth Wizard, Sky Cave and YOSH at Perth’s favourite dive, Lucy’s Love Shack this Thursday.

We’re pumped to have a double pass to giveaway to the Ballbreaker gig this Thursday, October 22. For more info head to the Facebook Event.

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with BALLBREAKER in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

 Competition closes Wednesday, October 22 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend.

