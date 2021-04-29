WIN! ALL I EVER AM Concert tickets



All I Ever Am will take audiences on a trip through real-time web scrapes, video, and modular sound at The Rechabite for one night only on Friday, May 7. It will be the latest and greatest sonic and visual deconstruction from kdmindustries, a theatre team who have recently relocated from Sydney to Fremantle. Featuring stunning visuals and a powerfully immersive soundtrack, All I Ever Am is a sensory experience exploring 40 trillion gigabytes of information and the rise of data as the most valuable resource in the world.

We’re pumped to have 2 x double passes to giveaway to All I Ever Am on Friday, May 7 at The Rechabite.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with ALL I EVER AM in the subject line and your postal address in the email copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

The competition closes Wednesday, May 5 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and must be able to attend The Rechabite on May 7.