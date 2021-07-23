WAVE ROCK WEEKENDER Drop in to the Wheatbelt



Wave Rock Weekender have revealed the line up for the sweet 16th edition of the annual music and camping festival, going down near Hyden in WA’s Wheatbelt from Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 27.

This year Wave Rock Caravan Park and surrounds will be treated to the sounds of of East Coast acts Amyl & The Sniffers, Babe Rainbow, Jaguar Jonze, Tijuana Cartel and more, assuming they are able to enter the state amidst a rapidly changing COVID situation. Unsurprisingly, there is strong representation from local acts as well, particularly some of the past two year’s biggest breakout acts including Spacey Jane, Alter Boy, Jack Davies and the Bush Chooks, Death by Denim and more.

“Being able to proceed last year felt like a miracle and it only really happened because of the support, effort and understanding from all the Wave Rockers, our Hyden friends and the amazing Perth music community,” the team behind Wave Rock Weekender said. “That shared experience feels even more important to us this year after a very, very long year of COVID weirdness so we just can’t wait to see you all out there again so we couldn’t be more delighted than to welcome you back to the sweetest thing.”

Check out the full line up below:

ALTER BOY | AMYL & THE SNIFFERS | BABE RAINBOW | BAD WHIP | BOOGIE BOX DJ’s | CRUCIAL ROCKERS | DAN HOWLS BAND | DANCING IN SPACE DJ’s | DEATH BY DENIM | DJ BEE RIZZI | GENUINECHAN | GORDON KOANG | GRACE CUMMINGS | HUGE MAGNET & FRIENDS | JACK DAVIES & THE BUSH CHOOKS | JAGUAR JONZE | MAL DE MER | ODETTE MERCY & HER SOUL ATOMICS | RACKA CHACHI | SIOBHAN COTCHIN SPACEY JANE | SUNSHINE BROTHERS | TIJUANA CARTEL | WAVE ROCK ALLSTARS | WEST AUSTRALIAN BADASS GOSPEL CHOIR | YOUR GIRL PHO Plus COLLARD FAMILY WELCOME | LATE NIGHT CINEMA | SALLY PRICE YOGA | SALT POND | WAVE ROCK PROJECTIONS BY 4D EMPTY and loads more!

Wave Rock Weekender hits Wave Rock Caravan Park and surrounds from Friday, September 24 until Sunday, September 27. For more info and to buy tickets, head to waverockweekender.com.au