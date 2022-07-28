WASO’S TOY STORY IN CONCERT To infinity and beyond



In celebration of 100 years of Disney, West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) are set to join Woody, Buzz and the gang on their iconic big screen adventure with Toy Story in Concert. Conducted by Jen Winley, the orchestra will perform the Academy Award-nominated score live to film, with two performances at Riverside Theatre on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Having completed the Star Wars trilogy in 2021, Toy Story in Concert sees WASO continue their cinematic tributes through the WASO at the Movies series that has previously featured Harry Potter, Indiana Jones and Back to the Future.

Toy Story broke ground upon its release in 1995 as the first computer-animated feature film. The story about the secret life of toys has become one of the most beloved movies of all time, featuring Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Randy Newman’s unforgettable soundtrack, and hit song You’ve Got a Friend in Me.

WASO’s performances of the film marks the start of Disney’s centenary. Next year is the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and is set to be a year of celebrations across the world of the Disney legacy.

West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO) perform Toy Story in Concert at 1pm & 7pm at Riverside Theatre on Friday, January 27, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, August 3 from waso.com.au