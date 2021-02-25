WAMFest Back with a bang in 2021

WAM have announced the return of their WAMFest weekender party for 2021, unveiling over 160 acts playing over multiple venues around Perth and Northbridge on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. After being forced to cancel the annual event last year due to COVID concerns, WAMFest 2021 is looking to be one of the biggest events on this year’s local music calendar.
Check out the program below:
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
NORTHBRIDGE PIAZZA
ALL AGES | 4pm doors
8:30 – 9:00 The Little Lord St Band
7:40 – 8:10 Car Park Social
6:50 – 7:20 Tied Down
6:00 – 6:30 Stapleton
5:10 – 5:40 Ella Therese
4.20 – 4.50 Danielle De Silva
BADLANDS MAIN STAGE
18+ | 7pm doors
12:30 – 1:00 Adrian Dzvuke
11:30 – 12:00 Michael Dunstan
10:30 – 11:00 The Washing Line Economy
9:30 – 10:00 Priscilla
8:30 – 9:00 Echo Adore
7:30 – 8:00 Yawn Vibes
BADLANDS SMALL STAGE
18+ | 7pm doors
11:00 – 11:30 The Limbs
10:00 – 10:30 Finn Pearson band
9:00 – 9:30 Zorah
8:00 – 8:30 Lake James
7:00 – 7:30 Calypso & The Sun Demon
BADLANDS OUTDOOR STAGE
18+ | 7pm doors
11:40 – 12:10 Grace Barbé Afro Kreol
10:40 – 11:10 King Ibis
9:40 – 10:10 Paige Valentine
8:40 – 9:10 Boox Kid
7:40 – 8:10 Freehand
SATURDAY, MARCH 27
PCC WETLANDS STAGE
ALL AGES | 4:30pm – 8pm
7.30 – 8.00 Furchick
6.30 – 7.00 Chip Hazard
5.30 – 6.00 The Witchy Djypsies
4.30 – 5.00 Filth Goddess
PERTH CULTURAL CENTRE AMPHITHEATRE STAGE
ALL AGES | 4pm – 7:30pm
7.00 – 7.30 Soulmination
6.00 – 6.30 The Piranhanahs
5.00 – 5.30 Sky Machine
4.00 – 4.30 Melve
NORTHBRIDGE PIAZZA
ALL AGES | 4pm – 7:40pm
7.15 – 7.40 Sofa
6.30 – 6.55 Mitch Santiago
5.40 – 6.05 Detour
4.55 – 5.20 Socks and slides
4.10 – 4.35 Gracie B
STATE THEATRE COURTYARD
ALL AGES | 5pm – 12am
11:00 – 11:30 Steve Hensby Band
10:10 – 10:40 Gap Year
9:20 – 9:50 Joan & the Giants
8:30 – 9:00 Grand Casual
7:40 – 8:10 Tanaya Harper
6:50 – 7:20 Warriyangga Warralgurniya
6:00 – 6:30 Lonesome Dove
5:10 – 5:40 Anna Schneider
THE BIRD – INSIDE
18+ | Doors 4pm
12.10 – 12.40 The Floors
11.20 – 11.50 New Talk
10.30 – 11.00 Haircare
9.30 – 10.00 Ursula
8.40 – 9.10 Leah Grant
7.50 – 8.20 Pat Chow
7.00 – 7.30 Tether
6.00 – 6.30 Salt
5.10 – 5.40 The Worms
4.20 – 4.50 Dane Yates
THE BIRD – OUTSIDE
18+ | Doors 4pm
11.30 – 12.00 Carla Geneve
10.40 – 11.10 Peter Bibby’s Dog Act
9.50 – 10.20 Siobhan Cotchin
9.00 – 9.30 Big Orange
8.10 – 8.40 Lo
7.20 – 7.50 Nika Mo
6.30 – 7.00 Claudie Joy & the Joy Boys
5.40 – 6.10 Segue
4.50 – 5.20 Fraeya
JACK RABBIT SLIMS
18+ | Doors 8pm
11:10 – 11:50 Grievous Bodily Calm
10:10 – 10:50 Bexx
9:10 – 9:50 People Taking Pictures
8:10 – 8:50 Vissac
CONVENIENTS
18+ | Doors 8pm
11.30 – 12.00 Injured Ninja
10.40 – 11.10 Filth Wizard
9.50 – 10.20 Electric State
9.00 – 9.30 Yomi Ship
8.10 – 8.40 Covøids
THE RECHABITE – RECHABITE HALL
18+ | Doors 8pm
12:20 – 12:50 Death By Denim
11:20 – 12:00 Great Gable
10.30 – 11.00 Dulcie
9.40 – 10.10 Ghost Care
8.50 – 9.20 No Nomad
8.05 – 8.30 Alter Boy
THE RECHABITE – GOODWILL CLUB
18+ | Doors 8pm
12:10 – 1:00 Embr
11:30 – 12:00 Cruel noon
10:40 – 11:10 Joel Davis
9:50 – 10:20 Ruer
9:00 – 9:30 Maver
8:10 – 8:40 Skyuka
YAGAN SQUARE – AMPHITHEATRE
ALL AGES / Presented by NORTH METROPOLITAN TAFE | 4pm – 8pm
7:40 – 8:00 High Altitude Hebrews
7:05 – 7:25 My Shadow and I
6:30 – 6:50 Trydent
5:55 – 6:15 Oceanique
5:20 – 5:40 The Escapades of Denim Dan
4:45 – 5.05 The Backyard Cards
4:10 – 4:30 2021 Diploma Band
YAGAN SQUARE – MARKET HALL
ALL AGES / Presented by NORTH METROPOLITAN TAFE | 4pm – 8pm
7:30 – 7:55 Half Star Hotel
6:55 – 7:15 Ming
6:20 – 6:40 Sophie LeClair
5:45 – 6:05 Jo Blackburn
5:10 – 5:30 The Curls
4:35 – 4:55 Kirk Brotherton
4:00 – 4:20 Aris Odi
LUCYS LOVE SHACK
18+ | 8pm – 12am
11.25 – 11.55 Moana
10.35 – 11.05 Cryot Girl
9.45 – 10.15 Grunge Barbie
8.55 – 9.25 Cleverest
8.05 – 8.35 Turtle Bay Television
LYNOTT’S LOUNGE
18+ | 8pm – 12am
11.00 – 11.40 No Brainer
10.00 – 10.40 House Of Judgement
9.00 – 9.40 Crosscheck
8.00 – 8.40 Shattered
AMPLIFIER
18+ | 9pm – 12am
11:30 – 12:00 Giant Dwarf
10:40 – 11:10 Dallas Radio
9:50 – 10:20 Weekenda
9:00 – 9:30 Ashes of Autumn
8:10 – 8:40 Project Alchera
THE SEWING ROOM
18+ | 6pm – 10pm
9.50 – 10.20 Racka Chachi
9:00 – 9:30 Bluntfield
8:10 – 8:40 Jewel Owusu
7:20 – 7:50 Selekt Few
6:30 – 7:00 Yourboymars
MURRAY MEWS
18+ | 7pm – 12am
11.00 – 11.25 Helen Townsend
10.15 – 10.40 Tani Walker
9.30 – 9.55 Claudia Tripp
8.45 – 9.10 The Holy Smoke
7.55 – 8.25 The Eastern Line
7.10 – 7.35 Savanah Solomon
THE CHEEKY SPARROW
18+ | 7pm – 12am
11.00 – 11.40 Good Strife
10.00 – 10.40 Old Time New
9.00 – 9.40 James Abberley
8.00 – 8.40 Amanda J Ewing
7.00 – 7.40 Mariah and Josh
WAMFest 2021 hits multiple venues around Perth and Northbridge on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27.