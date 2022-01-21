WAM SONG OF THE YEAR 2022 Best of the west



The search for WA’s most talented songwriters has kicked off with the launch of West Australian Music (WAM)’s Song of the Year 2022 competition presented by Act Belong Commit.

One of the nation’s primary songwriting competitions, WAM’s Song of the Year showcases the intricate craft of songwriting that lies at the heart of WA’s diverse, contemporary music gems. Open to all ages, levels and genres, the competition provides a rare exposure opportunity for WA songwriters to have their music heard by industry professionals and bolster their careers with over $45K in prizes on offer.

With previous winners of the competition including Stella Donnelly, Beni Bjah, Kučka, Little Birdy, Abbe May, Tired Lion and Methyl Ethel, WAM is excited to once again share this career-propelling opportunity with the community.

The competition is open to all West Australian songwriters, bands, and producers from 10am WST Wednesday, January 19 to 5pm WST Friday, February 18.

Song of the Year features 17 categories, including; Blues/Roots, Country, Electronic, Experimental, Folk, Global, Hip Hop/New R&B, Jazz, Heavy/Metal, Punk/Hardcore, Pop, Rock and Act Belong Commit, plus extra categories for Schools 14 Years & Under, Schools 15-18, Outstanding Indigenous and Outstanding Regional. All winners will be celebrated at the WAM Song of the Year Awards Night, with one song selected to win the coveted Grand Prize.

WAM is excited to be continuing their partnership with Healthway and sharing the value of the Act Belong Commit message for mental wellbeing. An easy strategy to support positive mental health in our daily lives, the competition encourages songwriters to act, belong and commit through the process of songwriting and engaging with the local music community. The returning Act Belong Commit song category provides an opportunity to reflect on this message of positive mental health, welcoming songs of any genre that explore the relationship between mental wellbeing and the Act Belong Commit message – from talking about the importance of community and connectedness, the journey to improve your mental health and lifestyle, or the enjoyment in having attained this.

This year’s competition sees an incredible set of prizes on offer to support winners in their future music endeavours. Entrants also have the opportunity to receive personalised feedback on their songs from leading music minds Anna Laverty (engineer/producer Amanda Palmer, Courtney Barnett, Dallas Woods and many more), Tenille Elkins (APRA AMCOS/North Metro TAFE) and Rob Agostini (Soundbaker Studios, credits include Dido, Ronan Keating, Tim & Jean and more) via the song evaluation option.

GRAND PRIZE includes:

– $3,000 cash

– 100 x colour vinyl 7 inches pressed courtesy of XVinylX and Vinyl Café

– Radio and online promotional campaign from RTRFM

– A two-day recording and production session with Best Sound Engineer/Producer (studio) WAMAward recipient, Andy Lawson of Debaser Studio

– A four week online promotional campaign from X-Press Magazine

– The opportunity for a global music publishing agreement with Perfect Pitch Publishing, plus 12 months mentoring and development support in music publishing and licensing

– A professionally recorded, mixed and edited live artist video by Sam Ford at Tone City Recording Studio

– 3 x 1 hour consultations, a professional media release for your next music release, and artist biography update courtesy of Perth-based music publicity agency Will Hear

– 1 hour release strategy consultation, VEVO channel set-up, consideration for Ditto Plus pitching service and a 2 year subscription courtesy of Ditto Music

– 3 x 3 month Spotify premium subscription codes

– A $550 voucher for Mega Music

– Two passes to WAMCon 2022

The first runner-up will receive a $1,500 cash prize, $300 voucher to spend at Mega Music, a 30 minute consultation and Ditto Plus consideration from Ditto Music, promotional campaign from X-Press Magazine and 2 x 3 month subscriptions for Spotify Premium.

The second-runner up will receive a $1,000 cash prize, $150 voucher for Mega Music, promotional campaign from X-Press Magazine and a three month subscription for Spotify Premium. Both runner-ups will also be taking home two passes to WAMCon 2022 and a two year subscription to Ditto Music.

Entries are now open for WAM Song of the Year. For more info head to songoftheyear.com.au