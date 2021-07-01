VOYAGER LIVE STREAM EVENT Back to the future



Synth-metal masters Voyager have just announced they will be transmitting a special live performance to the universe from their hometown of Perth, WA this September.

This unique event titled A Voyage Through Time will be an aural and visual journey that will take the audience through the progression of the band’s two-decade, seven-album career with a fan-voted setlist ensuring they play their most popular tracks.

The event will be streamed on Sunday, September 5 in celebration of the anniversary of the launch of NASA’s Voyager 1 Spacecraft.

Voyager will stream a special live performance of their greatest hits on Sunday September 5. Tickets are on sale now from Voyager.veeps.com, and for more information follow the Facebook Event.