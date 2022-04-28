THE JEZABELS Announce Prisoner anniversary tour



The Jezabels have announced a national tour to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of their 2011 Australian Music Prize, ARIA and AIR Award Winning, ARIA #2, iTunes #1, Gold album Prisoner.

For the first time, the band will be playing their most successful record, in its entirety live on stage. The Sydney four-piece will perform at Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, June 4.

Prisoner features the sun-blasted sounds of the first single, Endless Summer; the cloistered atmospherics of the instrumental interlude, Austerlitz, the chiming and climbing pop of Deep Wide Ocean and the quietly reflective Peace of Mind.

The Jezabels play Metropolis Fremantle on Saturday, June 4.