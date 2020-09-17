THE AVALANCHES Share the love with third album announcement



With The Avalanches’ second album coming out a whopping 16 years after their debut, fans will be delighted to hear they have been spared the agonising wait this time round, with the band announcing this week their third studio album We Will Always Love You is out Friday, December 11.

The Melbourne electro-pioneers have also dropped two album tracks ahead of the launch – Take Care In Your Dreaming (feat. Denzel Curry, Tricky and Sampa the Great), and Music Makes Me High.

Building on the sample-based approach of their classic albums Since I Left You (2000) and Wildflower (2016), but exploring new terrain, We Will Always Love You features an array of artists who contribute vocals and lyrics. Blood Orange, Rivers Cuomo, Pink Siifu, Jamie xx, CLYPSO, Neneh Cherry, Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan are just a few of the collaborations to be revealed over the coming months.

The Avalanches’s third studio album We Will Always Love You is out Friday, December 11.