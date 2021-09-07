TENDER IS THE NIGHT Dazzling new chapter for immersive live music series



A year after its humble debut, immersive Perth event Tender is the Night will hold its first ever public edition this weekend. Going down at City of Melville Main Hall this Sunday, September 12, the fifth instalment of the series will feature the captivating three part harmonies of local trio Simone & Girlfunkle with support from returning Tender is the Night artist Tanaya Harper, both accompanied by the Tender Strings quartet.

Made up of professional violin, viola and cello players from the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO), Perth Symphony Orchestra (PSO) and various other ensembles, the Tender Strings quartet will ​​perform reimagined arrangements of songs on the night.

Created by local multi-disciplinary artist, Leigh Gardiner, in collaboration with creative consultant and composer, Rebecca Erin Smith, Tender is the Night is a series of performances that bridge and blur the lines of classical and contemporary music.

Gardiner had been brewing over the idea of synchronising support for his composer and musician friends for some time, but it wasn’t until the initial COVID lockdowns of 2020 hit that it was finally put into motion. In September 2020, the inaugural Tender is the Night event took place in a suburban backyard to a private audience of friends and family in a relaxed picnic setting.

One year on, with the support of the City of Melville and a grant from the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries under its belt, the first ever public edition of the series happens this weekend. Tender is the Night have also welcomed the Melville Main Hall as their permanent home for the next 12 months.

Previous Tender is the Night events have featured the likes of Sean Gorman (Salary), Jane Azzopardi (Calmly) and Michael Savage along with Alexis Naylor and Leigh Gardiner’s own act, Chuditch, and have ranged from backyard affairs to community hall gatherings.