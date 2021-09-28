TANAYA HARPER Slow motion follow-up



Local songwriter Tanaya Harper is set launch her new EP Montreal at Lyric’s Underground this Saturday, October 2 with special guests Grace Sanders and Julia Wallace.

Featuring the punchy 2020 single Emma and follow up, Bad Faith, Montreal also offers a B-side of live reimagined tracks from Harper’s performance at last year’s Tender is the Night backyard concert.

Montreal covers themes of recklessness, recovery, exhaustion and elation that come with the territory of living with bipolar disorder, Tanaya said. “Montreal is a little EP of four tracks that explore a six month period of a relationship, from deciding it’s over, to partying hard through the turmoil, and finally, to realising that I have a fear of abandonment that I must address if I’m going to live a fulfilling life.”

Featuring fellow Ghost Care bandmates Beau Torrance on lead guitar and Luke Del Fante on drums, with Sara McPherson (NEW TALK, Ursula) on bass, Montreal was recorded and mixed at Blackbird Sound Studio with Dave Parkin (Jebediah, Abbe May, Spacey Jane) and mastered by William Bowden at King Willy Sound.

Tanaya Harper launches her new EP Montreal at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, October 2. To buy tickets and for more info visit oztix.com