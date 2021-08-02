SYCCO A first for everything



Following the release of a string of successful singles including Dribble, Germs and My Ways, Sycco has announced a national tour off the back of her concisely-titled debut EP Sycco’s First EP.

Sycco, aka 19-year-old First Nations artist/writer/producer Sash McLeod, only started releasing music last year, but her pop-driven, psych-infused, dance-inducing brand of electronica has already won her fans near and far.

It will be Perth fans first chance to catch Sycco’s new material live as the tour hits Jack Rabbit Slim’s on Saturday, September 25.

Sycco’s trippy bops have seen her land in the pages of Vogue (Australia), NME, Billboard, Ones To Watch and triple j, among others and amassed over 17 million streams and counting. Sycco has sold out her debut national headline tour, performed (virtually) for SXSW, and landed at #29 in the iconic triple j Hottest 100 – the highest ranked new artist in last year’s poll.

Sycco hits Jack Rabbit Slim’s on Saturday, September 25. Listen to Sycco’s First EP at https://ffm.to/syccosfirstep For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au