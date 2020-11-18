SWEET DREAMING: EURYTHMICS REIMAGINED Singers revealed



Perth Symphony Orchestra has released the lineup of singers that will pay homage to Annie Lennox in SWEET DREAMING: Eurythmics Reimagined, live at HBF Stadium on Thursday, December 3. In a truly unique direction for orchestral performances, the highly-anticipated show will follow three breathtaking singers as they embody the eras of Lennox.

Playing the spunky new wave synth-pop Lennox of the early 80s will be Irish non-binary vocalist Freddie Mai. Mai is renowned in the Perth scene for their soulful vocals and powerful presence which will be perfectly suited for fan favourites Here Comes the Rain Again and Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).

Sabrina Davies is set to bring her powerful vocals to the show alongside a history of performing Lennox’s music. Growing up a child of the 80s being influenced by the like of Kate Bush, Eurythmics, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston, Davies will bring energy and life to tunes such as Miracle of Love, Thorn In My Side, Would I Lie to You and more.

Rounding off the announcement of singers is esteemed Western Australian vocalist Ali Bodycoat. Establishing herself in the musical industry performing at Perth International Jazz Festival, Jazz by the Bay and multiple Fringe Festivals, Ali Bodycoat will perform the Annie Lennox solo era post-Dave Stewart in the early 90s and beyond including Walking on Broken Glass, Little Bird and Why?

Alongside the exciting aforementioned singers, Jen Winley will make a first-time appearance as PSO conductor, bringing a world of experience to the baton. Jen Winley has an established and esteemed career working with WASO, the Adelaide Symphony and Tasmanian Symphony orchestras and the Academy of Melbourne in addition to regular chamber music performances. During this time, Jen has worked with world class artists such as Pinchas Zukerman, Luciano Pavarotti, Debbie Reynolds, John Farnham and KISS.

Finally, adding a bit of spectacle to the start of the night will be the electric violin quartet INNEKA. The four women will bring four stunning electronic instruments, each on four strings, combining the virtuosity, energy and emotion of classical with electronic music and instruments.

