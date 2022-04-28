SUBURBAN VIBES Sunday session in the gardens



From backyards to laneways and now beautiful gardens, Suburban Vibes will bring their signature laidback style to the Cottesloe Civic Centre Gardens on Sunday, May 29 with one of their biggest line-ups yet.

Co-headlined by east coast folk/blues singer-songwriter Kim Churchill and Perth’s Katy Steele with special guests, this Sunday arvo session on the last weekend of autumn is a family-friendly affair with a BYO picnic and ocean views.

Hailing from Merimbula NSW, multi-instrumentalist Kim Churchill is known for his humble, raw, and expressive charm. Kim picked up the guitar when he was only four years old, and accompanies it with blues harp (harmonica), stomp box, drums, and percussion instruments, as well as playing lapsteel and tambourine.

Currently touring with his new single Fighter from his forthcoming album described as “layered guitars and blues-infused soundscapes,” Churchill has been venturing to all corners of Australia and heads to Perth on the back of performing at the 2022 Byron Bay Bluesfest.

He’ll be joined by one of Australia’s most longstanding and ethereal voices, Katy Steele, who is bringing a full band with backup singers to the Civic Gardens. The first show back after the birth of her second child, Steele will be performing new tunes from her upcoming sophomore album to be released later this year, as well material from first album Human and Little Birdy classics.

Kicking off the afternoon will be Alivan Blu – a coastal duo from the far north coast of NSW who are touring in celebration of their much-anticipated debut EP Someone I Call Home, alongside local folk singer-songwriter Helen Shanahan.

Suburban Vibes was formed in 2016 by husband-and-wife team Jono and Regan Grant when they spontaneously staged Nathan Hawes in the backyard of their home after a social media call-out for an informal venue presented itself. Drawn to the personalised and intimate experience with the musicians, Suburban Vibes was born, and now continues to host countless stripped-back performances in venues across Perth for music lovers of all ages.

“Whether the musician is a homegrown, mostly unknown talent, or a travelling big name from interstate, Suburban Vibes gives them the chance to really tell their story, inviting audiences along for the ride,”said organiser Regan Grant. “We love to take the music out of dingy basements, crowded clubs and impersonal theatres with uncomfortable seats, overpriced drinks, and long lines. Suburban Vibes is about creating a space for intimate and chilled performances and good vibes – just perfect for these times.”

Suburban Vibes goes down at Cottesloe Civic Centre Gardens on Sunday, May 29 from 3pm. For more info and to buy tickets head to humanitix.com