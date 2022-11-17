Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience @ Rosemount Hotel

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Performing before a sold out Main Room at the Rosemount Hotel, Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience showcased why they are considered the world’s premier Depeche Mode tribute act. Following on from the group’s first visit to Australia in 2019, where they also sold out the Rosemount show, the group’s set spanned the seminal synth-pop act’s back catalogue, taking in the greatest hits alongside fan-favourites and deeper cuts.

The band sounded and looked the part, helped in part by their taking on of monikers based on the members of Depeche Mode. Early set highlights included Just Can’t Get Enough and A Question of Time, with lead vocalist Leo Luganskiy as Ultra-Dave demonstrating his impressive vocal chops as well as his takes on signature Dave Gahan’s signature bum-wiggle and spin move with the mic stand..

Brent Meyer as Counterfeit Martin, who’s shock of peroxide blonde hair atop and rich baritone perfectly captured Martin L. Gore. Counterfeit Martin’s role was particularly noticeable in the more sombre moments of the show, such as his spellbinding lead vocals on Home.

Julian Shah-Tayler was Oscar Wilder, who like Alan Wilder was glued behind his synthesiser for much of the night, but who was not afraid to strap on a guitar for the show’s rockier numbers such as Personal Jesus.

Anchoring the band was James Evans as ‘In The Fletch’ in homage to Andy Fletcher on keyboards, while Chris Olivas as Chris-tian O-gner provided live drums that really drove the set, and enhanced the live experience of numbers such as Enjoy the Silence and Policy of Truth.

With the set ending on Never Let Me Down, the song’s title couldn’t be more fitting to the act’s attitude to the crowd, with Ultra-Dave leading the crowd wave synonymous with the song. After briefly departing, requests for an encore were rewarded with a splendid version of Blasphemous Rumours.

While it can be difficult for tribute bands to successfully navigate a healthy balance of respect for the originals while also being a dynamic live set in and of themselves, Strangelove have truly found their place. The key to Strangelove’s success lies in the dedication to their craft, and choosing to not only sound, but also stylistically embody the spirit of Depeche Mode they showed that they were were consummate performers and provided the audience not only with a string of amazing songs, but ultimately the quintessential essence of a Depeche Mode arena show.

MICHAEL HOLLICK