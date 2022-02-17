SPLENDOUR SIDESHOWS Splendour bender



Byron Bay music festival Splendour in the Grass has announced a stack of official sideshows with a handful of big names set to head west for headline performances this winter.

Former Oasis co-leader Liam Gallagher is possibly the biggest name of the lot, hitting HBF Stadium on Saturday, July 30. The Britpop icon is touring on the back of his new single Everything’s Electric with new album C’MON YOU KNOW due for release on Friday, May 27.

Another one of the most exciting announces is Louisville, Kentucky-born rapper Jack Harlow, who will also perform at HBF Stadium on Wednesday, July 20 on his Jack Down Under Tour.

Other Splendour sideshows include Duke Dumont at Metro City, and Oliver Tree at Astor Theatre, both on Saturday, July 16; while Mura Masa hits Metro City on Wednesday, July 20.

The dates also include Aitch at Metro City on Friday, July 22; Sofi Tukker at Astor Theatre on Friday, July 29; and Yungblud at Astor Theatre on Saturday, July 30.

Splendour in the Grass have announced sideshows for multiple acts hitting Perth in July 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.secretsounds.com