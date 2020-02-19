SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Midnight Oil announced



As the closest thing Australia has to a Coachella or Glastonbury, the Splendour in the Grass announcement always attracts a lot of attention. Even a million miles away here in Perth, where many have been making the pilgrimage to Byron Bay (and nearby locales) for 20 years. If that’s you, catch Splendour from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26 at North Byron Parklands, Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung (15 mins north of Byron Bay).

With the 20th anniversary line up for 2020 announced this morning, there’s even more to get excited about though: which acts might make it to Perth? Recent years have included epic shows from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, The Streets and Foals; the announcement this morning has (only Aus show) next to Flume and Tyler the Creator, so that leaves a lot on the table.

So while Perth often gets shortchanged on the big names, there’s reason yet to be excited that any of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Midnight Oil (pictured above), Glass Animals, Denzel Curry, Idles, King Krule, The Big Moon, Grouplove, King Princess, Tim Minchin and many more might yet make the trek over this July and August – and we’ve got our fingers and toes crossed.

Here’s the complete line up so far…

Flume (only Aus show)

The Strokes

Tyler, The Creator (only Aus show)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)

Glass Animals

Denzel Curry

Duke Dumont Live

Violent Soho

Mura Masa

and in alphabetical order…

100

Adrian Eagle

Alex The Astronaut

Alice Ivy

Andy Golledge

The Babe Rainbow perform The Velvet Underground’s Loaded

Bad//Dreems

Baker Boy

Banoffee

Benee

The Big Moon

Brame & Hamo

Bruno Major

Charlie Collins

The Chats

Cry Club

Cub Sport

Dillon Francis

DMA’S

Dom Dolla

Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion

Fazerdaze

G Flip

George Alice

Georgia

Gerry Cinnamon

Greentea Peng

Grinspoon

Grouplove

Gryffin

Hooligan Hefs

Idles

Illy

Inhaler

Jack Garratt

Jack River

Jarreau Vandal

Joy Crookes

JPEGMAFIA

Julia Jacklin

Julia Stone

The Jungle Giants

King Krule

King Princess

Kllo

The Lazy Eyes

Lex Deluxe

Lillie Mae

Lime Cordiale

Mako Road

Mall Grab

Memphis LK

Methyl Ethel

Mickey Kojak

Miiesha

Mildlife

Miss June

Mo’Ju (fka Mojo Juju)

Muna

Northeast Party House

Oliver Tree

Petit Biscuit

Pink Matter

PUP

Rolling Blackouts CF

Ruel

Sampa The Great

Shaed

Shannon & The Clams

Sly Withers

Sofi Tukker

The Soul Movers

Starcrawler

Stella Donnelly

Stevan

Still Woozy

Surfaces

Thelma Plum

Tierra Whack

Tim Minchin

Triple One

Wallows

triple j Unearthed winners

Plus Mix-Up DJs

Dena Amy

Jordan Brando

Luen

Aywy

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

AK Sports

Sauti Systems

Moktar

Carolina Gasolina

Splendour in the Grass happens Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26 at North Byron Parklands. Tickets on sale Thursday, February 27 from splendourinthegrass.com.