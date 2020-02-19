SPLENDOUR IN THE GRASS The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Midnight Oil announced

As the closest thing Australia has to a Coachella or Glastonbury, the Splendour in the Grass announcement always attracts a lot of attention. Even a million miles away here in Perth, where many have been making the pilgrimage to Byron Bay (and nearby locales) for 20 years. If that’s you, catch Splendour from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26 at North Byron Parklands, Tweed Valley Way, Wooyung (15 mins north of Byron Bay).
With the 20th anniversary line up for 2020 announced this morning, there’s even more to get excited about though: which acts might make it to Perth? Recent years have included epic shows from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, The Streets and Foals; the announcement this morning has (only Aus show) next to Flume and Tyler the Creator, so that leaves a lot on the table.
So while Perth often gets shortchanged on the big names, there’s reason yet to be excited that any of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Midnight Oil (pictured above), Glass Animals, Denzel Curry, Idles, King Krule, The Big Moon, Grouplove, King Princess, Tim Minchin and many more might yet make the trek over this July and August – and we’ve got our fingers and toes crossed.
Here’s the complete line up so far…
Flume (only Aus show)
The Strokes
Tyler, The Creator (only Aus show)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Midnight Oil (The Makarrata Project)
Glass Animals
Denzel Curry
Duke Dumont Live
Violent Soho
Mura Masa
and in alphabetical order…
100
Adrian Eagle
Alex The Astronaut
Alice Ivy
Andy Golledge
The Babe Rainbow perform The Velvet Underground’s Loaded
Bad//Dreems
Baker Boy
Banoffee
Benee
The Big Moon
Brame & Hamo
Bruno Major
Charlie Collins
The Chats
Cry Club
Cub Sport
Dillon Francis
DMA’S
Dom Dolla
Dro Carey & DJ Scorpion
Fazerdaze
G Flip
George Alice
Georgia
Gerry Cinnamon
Greentea Peng
Grinspoon
Grouplove
Gryffin
Hooligan Hefs
Idles
Illy
Inhaler
Jack Garratt
Jack River
Jarreau Vandal
Joy Crookes
JPEGMAFIA
Julia Jacklin
Julia Stone
The Jungle Giants
King Krule
King Princess
Kllo
The Lazy Eyes
Lex Deluxe
Lillie Mae
Lime Cordiale
Mako Road
Mall Grab
Memphis LK
Methyl Ethel
Mickey Kojak
Miiesha
Mildlife
Miss June
Mo’Ju (fka Mojo Juju)
Muna
Northeast Party House
Oliver Tree
Petit Biscuit
Pink Matter
PUP
Rolling Blackouts CF
Ruel
Sampa The Great
Shaed
Shannon & The Clams
Sly Withers
Sofi Tukker
The Soul Movers
Starcrawler
Stella Donnelly
Stevan
Still Woozy
Surfaces
Thelma Plum
Tierra Whack
Tim Minchin
Triple One
Wallows
triple j Unearthed winners
Plus Mix-Up DJs
Dena Amy
Jordan Brando
Luen
Aywy
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
AK Sports
Sauti Systems
Moktar
Carolina Gasolina
Splendour in the Grass happens Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26 at North Byron Parklands. Tickets on sale Thursday, February 27 from splendourinthegrass.com.