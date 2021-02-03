SPACEY JANE Blasting off on a national tour



Fast-rising local four-piece Spacey Jane have announced they are set to take their debut album Sunlight on a huge national tour. With numerous shows across the country planned, cancelled, rescheduled and cancelled again in 2020, the Fremantle act are keen to get the show on the road with over two months of gigs scheduled right across the country.

Western Australians fans might not have waited as long for the chance to see the band live, but expect demand to be high for tickets to shows at Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday, April 9 and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 14.

Spacey Jane kicked off 2021 with a bang, taking out the number #2 spot in triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown with Booster Seat. Three more tracks from Sunlight made the countdown, with Weightless at #81, Straightfaced at #28 and Skin placing #15 marking a momentous and celebratory day for the band. They backed it up last week taking on triple j’s Like a Version with a cover of The Beatles’ Here Comes The Sun,” along with a performance of Booster Seat.

Released in June last year, Sunlight reached #2 on the ARIA charts and was voted Album of the Year in the triple j Listener’s Poll. And just a few days ago, one of their earliest singles Feeding The Family achieved Gold Status.

The band have revealed how pleased they are to finally be taking the full album on a national tour, stating “we’re so excited to finally have the opportunity to play these songs on the road! It’s been a long time since we’ve managed to tour Australia, and we’re all rearing to go! These will be our biggest shows to date, in venues we’ve only dreamed of playing – see you out there.”

Spacey Jane will be joined on the tour by another of Perth’s most prized musical acts Carla Geneve, who has just announced the exciting news that her debut album Learn to Like It is coming out in April.

Spacey Jane’s national tour for their debut album Sunlight hits Fremantle Arts Centre on Friday, April 9 and Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 14. Tickets are on sale from Wednesday, February 3 at spaceyjane.com.au