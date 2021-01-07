SOUND & WAVES Take a dive

will launch their 2021 Heritage Series with, a special and immersive concert taking place on

Set by the water at the iconic B Shed in Fremantle, Sound & Waves celebrates the spiritual connection West Australians have with the Indian Ocean through a bespoke mix of classical and contemporary music, interwoven with stories told by WA individuals and ocean soundscapes.

The event, presented by Blue Ocean Monitoring, will feature nautically themed compositions including John Butler’s Ocean, Antonio Vivaldi’s Tempesta Di Mare, Ross Edwards’ Water Spirit Song and more.

Perth Symphony Orchestra’s Sound & Waves goes down at B Shed, Fremantle on Wednesday, March 24. Tickets are on sale Monday, January 11 through Ticketmaster.