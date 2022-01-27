SONGS FOR FREEDOM Sounds of the Pilbara



Returning in 2022, Songs for Freedom is set to fill the Perth night air with the uplifting songs and stories from Ieramugadu (Roebourne), in a special evening for the whole family on Saturday, February 26 by the Swan River, at Dyoondalup, Point Walter Riverside Park.

Performed by a stellar cast, this homegrown concert captures the essence of the Pilbara, the joy of living on country and the spirit of a town that knows love, loss and resilience. Led by broadcaster and Grammy Award-winning artist Lucky Oceans, Songs for Freedom features an ensemble of Western Australian musical collaborators and prominent Ieramugadu musicians.

Artists include Naomi Pigram, Kankawa Nagarra, John Bennett, Stephen Pigram, Jay Jarome, Patrick Churnside, David Hyams and Tyson Mowarin with more special guests to be announced.

Songs for Freedom hits Dyoondalup, Point Walter Riverside Park on Saturday, February 26. For more info and to buy tickets head to perthfestival.com.au