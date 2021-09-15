SNOOP DOGG Rolls up for WA



Hip hop legend and one of the world’s most recognised artists, Snoop Dogg, has announced a massive arena tour of Australia in spring 2022.

Snoop Dogg, who hasn’t performed in Australia since 2014 when he headlined the Big Day Out, will return to Australian shores for his I WANNA THANK ME tour, hitting Perth’s RAC Arena on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The tour celebrates the release of the West Coast rap legend’s 17th album I Wanna Thank Me, and documentary of the same name, released in 2019.

While the I Wanna Thank Me documentary celebrates 25 years of Snoop Dogg – a career that has seen the Doggfather cement his undisputed influence on music with chart-topping, multi-platinum records, while also solidifying his importance as a cultural icon, actor and businessman – the upcoming Australian tour will be all about the music.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “America’s Most Lovable Pimp; a hip-hop star that has survived gangsta rap, charmed Hollywood and won over soccer moms – a hip-hop family man who’s evolved from consummate thug to ultimate mack,” Snoop Dogg remains one of the most important figures in music, almost three decades into his career.

Snoop Dogg hits RAC Arena on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au