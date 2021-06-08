SKEGSS Get on board



To celebrate the release of their new album Rehearsal, Byron Bay trio Skegss have announced they will be hitting the road this August for a national tour. It will see the band playing their biggest venues across the country in more than two years, including Astor Theatre in Perth on Saturday, September 18. Joining Skegss on the road will be good mates and live favourites Pist Idiots.

Rehearsal follows the DIY success of a few self-released singles/EPs and Skegss’ 2018 debut LP My Own Mess, which was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2019 ARIA Awards. The new album features Hottest 100 voted singles Under the Thunder (#27) and Fantasising (#66).

Since 2017, Pist Idiots have released three critically acclaimed EPs, including 2019’s Ticker. On top of that, they have also been on several national tours and performed at Splendour In The Grass.

Skegss and Pist Idiots hit Astor Theatre on Saturday, September 18. Tickets are on sale Friday, June 11 from premier.ticketek.com.au