Safety of money transactions

When a player requests a cash withdrawal, we might ask for additional documents for identity verification. They are copies of a valid ID or passport, a utility bill showing the name and address dated less than three months ago, and a bank statement. The latter, however, depends on the payment method you’ve chosen to use on the platform. We might also ask for copies of credit or debit cards used at our online casino showing only a holder’s name, validity date, and some of the digits.

We don’t want anyone to cheat or launder money on our platform: neither us nor you.

Deposits and withdrawals at a virtual casino

Online casinos don’t accept cash payments. Instead, players have a variety of convenient online payment methods.

We provide our players with the most popular and convenient payment methods available worldwide.

Credit or debit cards

Deposit and withdraw money with Maestro, Mastercard, or Visa at our online casino Casino. We believe nowadays you will hardly find a person who isn’t using this payment method.

E-wallets

We’ve collected all the digital payment methods in this category. Go for the option you find the most beneficial: pay via AdvCash, Skrill, ecoPayz, PaySafe cards.

Bank transfer

Those who are not into the idea of digital wallets are always welcome to opt for traditional wire transfer: send your winnings right to your bank account anywhere in the world.

Cryptocurrency

Those, who are keeping up with all the new trends, will be delighted to find out that at most online casinos they can deposit and withdraw Bitcoins, the number one cryptocurrency that seems to be the hottest topic of today.

How to make a deposit

You can start depositing real money after you’ve created and verified your account. Please, log in, go to the Cashier section, and find “Deposits”. Choose the most suitable payment method and the deposit amount. The most common minimum deposit requirement at online casinos is usually between $10-20.

And that is how it’s done.

How to make a withdrawal

Log in to your account, go to the Cashier section, find “Withdrawals”, and proceed.

Players can request a withdrawal at any time.

They may withdraw any amount keeping in mind that casino bonus credits must be unlocked first (played through according to the wagering requirement).

Usually you can withdraw your winnings to the same account and via the same payment method that you used to deposit your money. If you use more than one payment method for depositing money, the online casino reserves the right to choose how to make the transaction.

Players can cancel a withdrawal request if it’s still pending. Visit “My account” – “Withdrawals” to do it.

Speed, limits and rates

Deposit transactions will not take long – they will be processed within 24 hours.

A withdrawal will take up to 5-7 business days to be transferred unless an additional security check is necessary.

There are weekly or monthly maximum deposit limits at most online casinos. Keep in mind that sometimes companies charge extra fees for specific payment methods and may request additional documents for identity verification before approving your withdrawal. It might take up to 2-5 days for a casino team to approve a withdrawal.

As long as your account has been verified, you can cash out your winnings.

Terms and conditions applied to deposits and withdrawals might differ for VIP customers.

