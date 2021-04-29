SAE INFO NIGHT Become industry ready sooner!



SAE Creative Media Institute is opening the doors to its Perth campus at Info Night on Thursday, May 6, giving everyone the opportunity to get a glimpse into life as a student at the state-of-the-art facility.

It’s a chance to get an up-close experience of what it’s like to study creative media, see the cutting-edge studios and equipment SAE has to offer in action; and meet inspiring, industry-experienced lecturers. With Course Advisors readily available and information sessions, attendees can discover the types of exciting career opportunities available in this dynamic and expanding industry.

Whether it be Animation, Audio & Music, Design, Film or Games Development, SAE’s hands-on approach means from day one students are given experience working on projects alongside the industry’s best, getting their foot in the door of the industry before even graduating.

Those attending the event will not only get to meet the inspiring lecturers and current students, but also get a first hand glimpse of SAE Perth’s cutting edge facilities and opportunities, including:

A hands-on, studio-based approach to best prepare you for a creative career

Outstanding professional development opportunities and work placements

Five computer labs running industry standard software for all disciplines including UnrealEngine, Unity, Maya, Ableton, Pro Tools and the Adobe Suite

Digital and analog recording and production studios

Flagship 40 Channel C75 and Studer 2″ tape machine recording capabilities

Audient ASP 4816 (x2) and Audient ASP 8024 analog recording consoles

AVID C24 and S6 M40console with Pro Tools HD

Dedicated SSL mastering facility with Dangerous Audio and Buzzaudio outboard

Film studio with cyclorama soundstage and Blackmagic switching

Post-production editing and surround mixing

Fully stocked library and suite of online resources

Dedicated collaboration spaces

Plus, simply by registering and attending there’s the chance to win a pre-loaded HTC Vive Cosmos Virtual Reality Headset valued at $1299 (Terms & conditions apply).

As the leading global specialist in creative media education, SAE is all about getting students industry ready sooner.

SAE Creative Media Institute’s Info Night goes down at their Perth Campus at 116-120 Roe Street, Northbridge on Thursday, May 6 from 5pm to 7pm. Register here to attend or find out more.