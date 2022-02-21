RTRFM’S NEON PICNIC Free family-friendly fun

RTRFM ‘s family-friendly live radio event Neon Picnic is back this year, bringing live music, kids entertainment and tasty treats to Hyde Park Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 19.

The annual event is an opportunity to chill on the grass of one of Perth’s most beloved parks to enjoy a line-up of RTRFM shows including Global Rhythm Pot, Homegrown and Drastic on Plastic all live and in-person, featuring special musical guests.

Some of WA’s best local musicians will hit the stage with live sets from Figurehead, Reine Claude, Jessica Carlton Quartet, Sugar Wife (pictured) and Natasha Eldridge.

A range of kids activities will be held throughout the day, including arts and crafts stations, hula hooping from Healthy Hoops and Drag Story Time with Cougar Morrison.

Drinks come courtesy of Otherside and Vino Volta, with treats from El Peruvian and Sapporo Food Van, coffee from Split Bean Coffee Combi and ice creams from La Paleta. RTRFM presenters are also set to impress as they bake up a treat for the station’s second annual RTRFM Bake Sale.

The station has also teamed up with Go2Cup to make sure that plastic waste across the day is minimal, while all containers and cans will be recycled with Containers for Change.

Attendees are advised they must be double vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a valid medical exemption as per WA Government guidelines to attend.

RTRFM’s Neon Picnic is back at Hyde Park Amphitheatre, Highgate, on Saturday, March 19 from 11am – 5pm.