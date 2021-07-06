RTRFM Farewells Music Director Will Backler



Following a five-year run as RTRFM‘s Music Director, Gold WAMI-winner Will Backler is leaving the station to begin a new venture. Backler collected his first Gold WAMI at the 2020 WAM Awards, recognising his contribution to the local music scene.

“After five incredible years at the helm of the station’s music department, I feel the time is right to hand over the reins to a fresh set of ears as I start my next chapter,” Backler said. “I can’t wait to hear the future sound of the station!”

Backler first appeared on RTRFM as a guest in 2012, before joining the Bass Check collective in late 2013. Then in May 2014, Backler took over Full Frequency. In recent years, Backler has been co-hosting Monday Drivetime with Jackson Hawdon, though he’ll be taking a short break before returning to the air.

In his time behind the scenes at RTRFM, Backler has also taken on the duties of Music Interviews Coordinator and Program Director. “It’s because of Will’s wide array of skills and boundless enthusiasm that he’s been entrusted with so many responsibilities here,” says RTRFM General Manager Simon Miraudo.

“His infectious positivity and genuine love of the station (as well as his unparalleled music knowledge and appreciation) will be sincerely missed, not just by his colleagues, but by the hundreds of volunteer presenters he’s helped train and mentor. ‘Thanks’ is too small a word for our gratitude.”

RTRFM now begins its search to fill one of the most coveted positions in the Australian music industry: to become a tastemaker and champion of WA artists as Music Director at The Sound Alternative.

RTRFM was founded in 1977, and, as an independent community-owned media company, boasts 50 different programs focusing on different issues and music styles. With its heritage stemming from Perth’s first FM radio station, 6UWA, RTRFM has been a crucial part of Australia’s media landscape for more than 40 years.

“The next Music Director has big shoes they need to step into, following Will’s exit,” Miraudo says. “But they also get to help define the ‘sound’ of ‘The Sound Alternative’ going forward. This is an incredible opportunity for someone to gain a key role in the local and Australian music scene, selecting featured music, curating a new music library and championing local, independent sounds,” Backler adds. “I’d apply, if I hadn’t already spent the last five years enjoying the position!”

RTRFM’s Music Director Will Backler finishes with RTRFM on Friday, July 23. Applications for the position are now open through seek.com.au