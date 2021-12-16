ROSEMOUNT NYE Kissing off 2021 with the bands



Rosemount Hotel and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are welcoming the return of the popular Dr Noggin-Floggin Festival, with a massive New Year’s Eve party taking over the North Perth venue on Friday, December 31. The celebration will feature 12 bands across two stages bringing a diverse mix of Perth’s best live acts together to kiss off 2021, and ring in 2022 in style. BRAYDEN EDWARDS spoke to Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Dulcie, Supathick and Great Gable, who are all performing at the event, to find out what they’re looking forward to on the night, in the New Year, and beyond.



PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS

How would you describe your 2021 in three words?

Perfectly comfortably adequate.

What’s the biggest difference between your band now and at the beginning of the year?

We all pick up free 5G. I think we’ve all grown up a fair chunk, it feels like a lifetime ago when we were last away touring. We’re probably useless at playing our instruments but we’ve got some time to learn.

What have been your favourite local releases to come out during the year?

I really liked The Washing Line Economy’s track Mirrors. People Taking Pictures put out a brilliant album that was filled with some really interesting musical concepts. Great Gable’s track Hazy was also another favourite.

Who else are you looking forward to catching live on New Year’s at The Rosemount?

Supathick are always fun to watch. I’ve heard some great things about DICE, Humble Armada and Jewel Owusu so I’m pretty keen to catch them.

What can we look forward to from you in 2022? Any live shows or new music on the way?

There’s a new album that’s finished and ready to be released early next year. We’ll keep cracking on recording while we’ve got the time at home then it’s all hands on deck again with the Ocean Alley shows around Australia before we head to Europe and USA. Hopefully it’ll be a fun year for us!



DULCIE

How would you describe your 2021 in three words?

Eye-opening, rewarding, inspiring.

What’s the biggest difference between your band now and at the beginning of the year?

So much has changed for us within these past 6-12 months. We’ve definitely gone through some tough times as a band. Having many of our shows and tours cancelled and rescheduled, we’ve finally come out on the other side and we are ready to rock and roll!

Throughout 2021 we’ve had lots of much needed time to think about what we truly want our vision to be as a band, to set goals for ourselves, to write new music, and to self heal. These past few years have been very tough as an upcoming band throughout the midst of COVID-19. This time has given us a new sound and vision, and we couldn’t be more excited.

What have been your favourite local releases to come out during the year?

There are so many amazing artists in Perth, we are very lucky to be surrounded by such incredible music. A few of our favourites are River Days by South Summit, Love in Reverse EP by Jacob Wylde, Lunchtime by Spacey Jane and Hazy by Great Gable.

Who else are you looking forward to catching live on New Year’s at The Rosemount?

We are so excited for this one, what an exciting and wholesome way to send off 2021 and head on into the next year filled with tours and new music?! Very keen to see Supathick, Washing Line Economy, People Taking Pictures and of course, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

What can we look forward to from you in 2022? Any live shows or new music on the way?

We have a few tours booked for next year! You’ll see us onstage around Australia with Ocean Alley in February, then our own tour in April! We will be releasing new music in January, so keep your ears peeled for that one! Very excited for everyone to hear our new tracks.



SUPATHICK

How would you describe your 2021 in three words?

Productive, Phunky, Pasta.

What’s the biggest difference between your band now and at the beginning of the year?

The joining of our incredible vocalist, Keely Brittain!

What have been your favourite local releases to come out during the year?

Ghost Care’s album I’m So Sick of Being So Happy and Dulcie’s EP Sake of Sound.

Who else are you looking forward to catching live on New Year’s at The Rosemount?

Literally all of them!

What can we look forward to from you in 2022? Any live shows or new music on the way?

Hopefully our (and your) Thickest year yet – a new EP and plenty of new shows!!



GREAT GABLE

How would you describe your 2021 in three words?

ALEX: Slow but fast.

What’s the biggest difference between your band now and at the beginning of the year?

CAL: I think we are all much better songwriters at the moment and we will still continue to work at it.

What have been your favourite local releases to come out during the year?

CHRIS: Scrolling by Grace Sanders and Lava Lamp Pisco from Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

Who else are you looking forward to catching live on New Year’s at The Rosemount?

CHRIS: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

ALEX: Supathick

MATT: Jewel Owusu

CAL: Can’t wait for PPC – the last mosh pit was epic!

What can we look forward to from you in 2022? Any live shows or new music on the way?

MATT: I’m gonna try perfect the art of cooking the potato. Great Gable will do some tours though, maybe release an album perhaps, depends if I can get the potato just right.