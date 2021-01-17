ROSEMOUNT HOTEL Announce new in-house booking team



One of Perth’s longest-running live music venues, Rosemount Hotel, has announced a new dedicated in-house booking team and more diverse programming for 2021, continuing the North Perth venue’s long-term commitment to live music and top-notch hospitality.

New appointments include Sinead O’Hara as Programming & Communications Manager and Ashlyn Koh as Programming Coordinator, who will work alongside long-standing General Manager, Calvin Hook.

Sinead O’Hara joins the Rosemount full-time after gaining a wealth of music industry experience managing the marketing and operations of notable venues including Rosemount Hotel, Mojos Bar, Rock Rover, The Moon Cafe and YMCA HQ for the past three years, as well a stint as Bookings Officer at Midland Junction Arts Centre. She also runs her own artist management services – BASE MGMT and performs in her own band, Flossy.

Ashlyn Koh is an experienced Programming Manager and Event Coordinator who has for the past four years programmed some of Perth’s most notable live music venues including Rosemount Hotel, Mojos Bar, The Moon Cafe, and Rock Rover. She also runs her own management service King of Hearts where she looks after Fraeya, Calmly and Foam, and performs in various Perth bands such as Big Cry and BEXX.

Calvin Hook said the pause in national and international touring due to COVID-19 made him and the owners reflect on new ways of delivering the best hospitality to patrons and audiences, as well as continuing to invest in live music over the long-term. “I think COVID has forced everyone to reflect on new ways of doing things,” he said. “The change will enable Rosemount Hotel to more closely nurture the amazing talent in WA and to more hands-on service the needs of touring bands, promoters and agents.”

Sinead O’Hara says the team is excited to bring new energy to the programming once they formally take on the reins from Monday, February 8. “We’ll be looking at segments that might not have been considered for the venue before, diversity in programming, and focusing on providing a platform for musicians and artists of all styles and genres to celebrate and share their skills and enrich the local community with amazing arty music goodness,” she said.

There are also plans to revive Rosemount Hotel’s popular Four5Nine venue, but patrons may have to wait a little longer due to the circumstances of the times. “While all venues are restricted to half capacity it makes it difficult to run events in there from a costs perspective. We’re looking forward to the day Phase 5 kicks in and we can get back to filling the room with music hungry people,” she said.

Sinead O’Hara adds there are heaps of great events coming up at Rosemount to look forward to in the short term. “Every year we host a variety of Fringe shows, and this year we have improv comedy legends The Big Hoo Haa bringing three different types of shows in the form of Little Hoo Haa, Big Hoo Haa and Dirty Hoo Haa. RTRFM are bringing their annual heavy music event Dis-Order on January 30…and of course lots of local music launches.”

Rosemount Hotel has distinguished itself as Perth’s premiere mid-size live music venue with bands such as Tame Impala, The Stems, Sarah Blasko, Hiatus Kaiyote, Car Seat Headrest, You Am I, Mudhoney, Bad Manners, Meg Mac ans Dinosaur Jr all gracing the stage. That’s in addition to all the DJs, emerging local talent, and ongoing relationships with organisations like the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA).

The venue also boasts one of Perth’s best purpose-built band rooms – the Main Room (550-cap/currently 250-cap in Phase-4), as well as performance spaces in Four5Nine (100-cap/currently 50-cap in Phase-4), the Backyard beer garden, and special Car Park events (approximately 1300-cap).

“The Rosie’s had many incarnations over the years, starting out as a meeting place in 1902 to being one of the first venues in Perth to support original artists,” Calvin Hook says. “We’re continuing its legacy as one of the go-to stages in WA for Australia’s best homegrown artists and the world’s hottest touring bands, once borders fully open again.”

“Rosemount Hotel is committed to all existing shows booked in at the venue,” he adds. “Sinead and Ashlyn will be in touch with all bands, promoters and agents in coming weeks to secure these bookings.”

Rosemount Hotel have announced a new in-house booking team that will take over Rosemount Hotel bookings from Monday, February 8. For more info on upcoming events head to rosemounthotel.com.au