ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER Fever to tell



After COVID-19 concerns disrupted tour plans over the past 18 months, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced their long-awaited Sideways To New Italy album tour will hit WA next year. The original date at Freo.Social on Saturday, November 13, 2021 has been pushed back to Friday, March 17, 2022, with local talent Adrian Dzvuke and Nika Mo confirmed as support for the show.

“Friends, there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel, so we are moving these shows one more time,” the group said. “It’s looking like we can go ahead with rooms full of bodies, as it should be. Hold onto your tickets if you can, but refunds are available if you can’t. Thanks for riding the wave with us. We promise we’ll be coming in hot with some surprises for you.”

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s Sideways To New Italy tour hits Freo.Social on Friday, March 17, 2022. To buy tickets and for more info visit moshtix.com

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>