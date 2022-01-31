RHYTHMS OF LIFE Supporting child cancer research



Audiences are invited to experience the joyous healing power of music as Rhythms of Life takes the stage for a special concert at the Quarry Amphitheatre, City Beach, on Saturday, March 12, in aid of the Children’s Leukaemia & Cancer Research Foundation (CLCRF).

The event will feature Steve Hensby Band (pictured above), a renowned nine-piece covering a selection of funk, soul, and pop classics, with a sprinkling of originals thrown into the mix. The group are loved for their healthy sized horn section and danceable tunes that have seen them likened to the Cat Empire.

Joining them will be Rose Parker Band, bringing dreamy songs of passion, longing and celebration with a summery vibe from a beloved local indie-folk maestro.

All proceeds from the Rhythms of Life concert support the brilliant work of the CLCRF, raising vital funds for research into childhood cancers and supporting families as they negotiate the challenges of their child living with cancer.

Cancer is the leading cause of death from disease in Australian children, with close to 1,000 children and adolescents (0-19) diagnosed every year. CLCRF receives no government funding, relying instead on community support – especially through events such as Rhythms of Life.

CLCRF has been funding vital research into childhood cancers, leukaemias and brain tumours for over forty years and have a commitment to ensure the ground-breaking research they fund today will have a positive impact on our children of tomorrow, where no life is cut short by childhood cancers.

Rhythms of Life hits Quarry Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 12, in aid of the Children’s Leukaemia & Cancer Research Foundation (CLCRF). For more info and to buy tickets head to rhythmsoflife.com.au