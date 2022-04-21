PLANET VIDEO Cult movie nights at The Rechabite



Mount Lawley’s iconic, retired video store Planet Video will be resurrected this May with a special silver-screen collaboration with The Rechabite.

Expect a heavy dose of nostalgia as Planet Video takes over The Rechabite Hall for a series of very special movie nights, kicking off with a double bill of mind-bending psychedelia on Sunday, May 1.

On the opening evening catch Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, a wild romp through the desert directed by Monty Python writer Terry Gilliam and starring Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro. A hallucinogenic fever dream of a film, this adaptation of Hunter S. Thompson’s novel is a brutal and hilarious dissection of the American way of life.

The chaotic energy continues with Danny Boyle’s adaption of Irvine Welsh’s novel, Trainspotting. A gritty and poetic film full of harsh truths, Trainspotting navigates the misadventures of a drug-addled Ewan McGregor as he stumbles through bad ideas and failed sobriety attempts with his unreliable friends in Edinburgh and London.

The two films boast undeniable cult status, full of dark humour and pithy social commentary – the perfect way to launch a season of iconic, sometimes esoteric films rarely seen on the big screen.

Having serviced the community of Mount Lawley for 25 years, Planet Video, located on the corner of Walcott and Beaufort Streets lives on in its fans memory as a counterculture destination full of blockbusters and off-beat films.

“The Rechabite’s season of film is a great way to remind Perth that for 25 years they had access to one of the best Video stores in Australia,” said owner of Planet Video, Haydn Robinson, reflecting on the fond memories expressed for Planet Video. “It is also an attempt to show great films, great actors, artistic directors and great scripts, rather than green screens and rehashed themes of modern times. These films made Planet and we were very much a meeting place for people of like minds with disparate tastes – maybe we can bring that sense of community back for a short time.”

Tickets for the opening night are $17 which includes entry to both films plus a limited edition Planet Video tote bag, or $35 for a double-pass plus rainbow popcorn. There will also be a selection of eats, drinks and movie snacks available on the night.

Planet Video’s Cult Movie Nights, featuring Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Trainspotting, show at The Rechabite Hall on Sunday, May 1. Tickets are on sale now from Megatix.