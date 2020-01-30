PERTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: STARDUST The Music of David Bowie



Let’s dance! It’s time to put on your red shoes and dance, as Perth Symphony Orchestra presents STARDUST: The Music of David Bowie on Friday, May 15 at The Astor Theatre. And you can choose the songs!

In honour of the 30thanniversary of Bowie’s 1990 Sound+Vision tour, in which audiences around the world voted for songs by calling a hotline, Perth Symphony is opening up song selection to the public.

Fans can choose between songs including Heroes, Changes, Ziggy Stardust, Space Oddity, Rebel Rebel, Young Americans, The Jean Genie, Suffragette City, Life on Mars? and Ashes to Ashes, all the way to Queen collaboration Under Pressure.

Voting takes place between Feb 14 – Mar 28, with details announced through Perth Symphony’s Facebook page. And just as the proceeds from Bowie’s Sound+Vision requests went to charity, fans will be able to donate at the time of ticket purchase and voting, with part proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctors Service bushfire appeal.

The Man Who Sold the World has been as remarkable in death as he was in life. Who doesn’t recall how his passing lit up our social media feeds like nothing else before or since? Once and for all it proved the Starman’s music was, is and will remain a living, breathing thing unto itself: open to the sort of radical reinterpretation Perth Symphony has become renowned for in recent years with timeless artists such as Nirvana and The Doors.

Indeed, STARDUST: The Music of David Bowie offers the sort of innovation the Thin White Duke himself would be proud of. It won’t surprise anyone to hear just how amazing Bowie’s songs sound with an orchestra behind them. After all, Bowie always aimed for widescreen and celestial, and this production delivers just that. Sound, and Vision.

A vastly talented multi-instrumentalist in his own right, playing everything from guitar, keys, harmonica, thumb piano, drums and various percussion instruments, to alto and baritone saxophones, stylophone, viola, cello, koto and more, Perth Symphany Orchestra will expand to include many of these wild instruments on the night.

Perth Symphony Orchestra presents STARDUST: The Music of David Bowie on Friday, May 15 at The Astor Theatre. Tickets on sale Friday, January 31 from perthsympony.com.