PERTH COCKTAIL FESTIVAL Mixing it up



The inaugural Perth Cocktail Festival is set to take over Crown Parklands on the Burswood Foreshore from Friday, February 26 to Sunday, February 28. The event will feature entertainment, themed bars and best-in-class small batch booze in a salute to the art of cocktails and mixology.

Perth’s favourite bars and restaurants are set to join forces to showcase an array of cocktails and matching food tastings, over the three days and nights.

Festival attractions will include live DJs and music, the cool and creamy Espresso Martini Land, Japanese-inspired Sakura Saloon, tequila and taco joint Once Upon a Time in Mexico, tropical rum and beats playground Island Time, and the swanky The Gin Garden.

The festival will also feature Cocktail master classes and shows from Perth’s best Mixologists, a Silent Disco, Karaoke Bar, and a variety of food and grazing tables.

Perth Cocktail Festival goes down at Crown Parklands on Friday, February 26 from 5pm-10pm, Saturday, February 27 from 11am–4pm and 5pm-10pm, and Sunday, February 28 from 3pm–8pm. Tickets are on sale Monday, January 11.