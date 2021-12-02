OUT OF THE WOODS Meet WA’s newest festival



Western Australia has just scored a brand new multi-day, multi-stage music festival, Out Of The Woods. Featuring a stacked line-up, the fresh-faced festival will take over the picturesque Barnard Park on the Busselton foreshore on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, 2022.

Nostalgic to emerging, the line-up caters to music lovers of all kinds. Multiple ARIA-award winning folk duo Angus & Julia Stone will join Brisbane’s beloved Ball Park Music and The Jungle Giants. Aussie legends Grinspoon and alt-rockers Faker are back, hitting the stage with their instantly recognisable tunes. Thundamentals, Hermitude and Hot Dub Time Machine are also on board to bring the party vibes.

Baker Boy, Holy Holy, Jack River, Miiesha and Odette are just a handful of the diverse batch of artists also heading to Busselton, and will be joined by a bountiful array of top WA artists including Alter Boy, Adrian Dzvuke and Grievous Bodily Calm.

Beyond the music, the event will also feature art installations, secret bars, hidden dance floors, unique activities and WA’s finest festival food and beverages.

Check out the full line-up below:

ANGUS & JULIA STONE | BALL PARK MUSIC | GRINSPOON | HERMITUDE HOT DUB TIME MACHINE | THE JUNGLE GIANTS | THUNDAMENTALS and BAKER BOY | THE BAMBOOS | CHILDREN COLLIDE | THE DREGGS | DR PACKER FAKER | GRAACE | HAIKU HANDS | HARVEY SUTHERLAND | HOLY HOLY | JACK RIVER | MIIESHA | ODETTE | YOUNG FRANCO joining ADRIAN DZVUKE | ALTER BOY | BANJO LUCIA | CLEWS DEATH BY DENIM | GRACE SANDERS | GREVIOUS BODILY CALM | HOMOPOLITAN | JAMAL | LIVVY PATE | LUCKY PETE | MADAM3MPRESS | MAYA IXCHELL | OLD MERVS | QUEEN P | THE RIONS | RUFF JAMS | DJ SARA T | SOFIA ISELLA | SOFIA WATT | SOUTH SUMMIT | TOMAS FORD | UNDERCOVER PIZZA AGENTS | VETTA BORNE

Out Of The Woods festival hits Barnard Park on the Busselton foreshore on Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, December 9 from ootwfest.com