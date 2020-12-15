ORIGIN FIELDS New Year’s celebration postponed



Popular New Year’s Eve party Origin Fields have announced they will be postponing their event this year due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions, with a new date marked down for Saturday, March 6, 2021.

This year was set to mark 14 years straight for the locally grown festival, which was scheduled to go down at Langley Park on Thursday, December 31. The headline acts included local drum and bass superstars Pendulum (featuring the three original members as “Pendulum Trinity”) along with fast-rising dancefloor filler Dom Dolla. Origin Fields had pledged there would be more acts added to the line up, but until now, few more details were revealed about the event.

Event organisers said the change was necessary to ensure ticket holders have the best experience. “Whilst discussions with the Department of Health, WA Police and City of Perth have been positive in making the event occur; current COVID-19 Event Conditions would compromise the quality of event, limit interactions between attendees and reduce the overall event experience expected from Origin Fields,” they announced in a press release today.

“The no physical stage concept works for some events but for the calibre of acts we’ve booked and the quality of the stage shows we are producing, it just wouldn’t be the same – nothing compares to seeing your favourite act live and up close,” said festival organisers.

“2020 has been a below average year for many, we didn’t want to put on a second-rate show with the restrictions currently in place and leave fans disappointed. Without being able to have the final say in how we produce and manage the show, we felt it best to hold the event at a later date.”

Both Pendulum and Dom Dolla are said to be committed to the new date and current tickets are advised they are automatically valid for the rescheduled date. They are also strongly encouraged to #KeepYourTicket and show their support for the industry.

Ticket holders unable to attend the newly rescheduled date are able to request a refund by submitting this form before midnight on Tuesday, December 22.

Origin Fields' Feel Alive Again event has been moved from this New Year's Eve to Saturday, March 6, 2021.