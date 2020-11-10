ORIGIN FIELDS Feel alive again



One of Perth’s biggest New Year celebrations, Origin Fields, will return this summer to bring in 2021 with a bang. Electronic music masters Pendulum and renowned party-starter Dom Dolla are the first headliners announced for the annual event, hitting the stage at Perth City’s Langley Park on Thursday, December 31.

Perth act Pendulum are the biggest selling Australian dance act of all time, and return to the spotlight as homegrown heroes with all three founding members as “Pendulum Trinity.” Rob Swire (Anscenic), Gareth McGrillen (Speed) and Paul Harding (El Hornet) will come together to perform Pendulum’s brand new state of the art show including career-spanning singles like Witchcraft and Watercolour, as well as the their latest September releases Driver and Nothing for Free, following almost a decade’s hiatus.

Fellow Australian house music champion Dom Dolla will bring irresistibly danceable tracks like Take It and San Frandisco to the waterfront, as well as his latest single Moving Blind. The DJ and producer has become a crowd favourite in recent years and as a result has been nominated twice for the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release in 2017 and 2019.

Origin Fields say there are a stack of artists yet to be added to the line up, so stay tuned for further announcements.

New Year celebration Origin Fields hits Langley Park on Thursday, December 31. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, November 11 from originfields.com.au