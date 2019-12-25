NEW YEAR’S EVE Best events to bring in 2020



Whether you want to celebrate the year that was 2019 or just raise a glass to seeing the back of it, Perth has no shortage of great live music events on offer to help you on your way. From raucous rock and roll, to electronic dance music, local indie gems to international superstars – there’s something for everyone to be ensured a real cracker of a night. If you’re a live music fan, here’s a choice cut of some of the best places to be when the countdown comes.

Rosemount Hotel NYE | Slowly Slowly & friends

Venue: Rosemount Hotel

Where: 459 Fitzgerald St, North Perth

Featuring: Slowly Slowly, SHANGRILA, Shontay Snow (SAVIOUR), Last Lions, Ratking, Idle Eyes, Dead Sea, Girl From Mars, DJ Lee Reader, DJ Sassy, DJ Shannon Fox and resident DJ Holly Doll.

The Rosemount Hotel has your NYE plans sorted with a killer line up guaranteed to have you swinging into 2020.

In the Main Room join Australian favourite Slowly Slowly for the main act of the night, joined by SHANGRILA, Shontay Snow (SAVIOUR), Last Lions and more in support.

In Four5Nine catch Ratking, Idle Eyes, Dead Sea and Girl from Mars while DJ Lee Reader, DJ Sassy, DJ Shannon Fox and resident DJ Holly Doll are set to keep the dance floor amped well into the night.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!

Badlands Bar NYE ft Verge Collection and lots more!

Venue: Badlands Bar

Where: Unit 1, 3 Aberdeen Street, Perth

Featuring: Verge Collection, Noah Dillon, The Scotch Of Saint James, Web Rumors, Big Orange, Priscilla, Tether, Ursula, Grunge Barbie, Axel Carrington, DJ Jiminy Kickitt and DJ Noms.

Badlands Bar will once again bring you the cream of the WA crop to help you transition into the new year across two stages of local goodness including Verge Collection, Noah Dillon and more. Enjoy the usual $5 happy hour (all drinks) from 6pm to 7pm to kick your night off right.

In the outdoor area another kind of celebration will be going down to mark 20 years since we all survived the much-hyped Millennium Bug. Get ready to “party like it’s 1999” (again) with DJ Jiminy Kickitt and DJ Noms providing your favourite 80s, 90s and 2000s bangers. Plus there’s a new-age silent disco, a food truck and even views of the Gloucester Park fireworks, making it a fine place to be when the clock strikes twelve.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!

Plenty Plenty NYE

Venue: Mojo’s Bar Fremantle

Where: 237 Queen Victoria Street, Fremantle

Featuring: Bass Lemon, Butter, Dan Howls, Lincoln MacKinnon & the Wrecking Train, Sealamb, Cecilia Brandolini, Winterfold, Ocean Cosmonaut and DJs.

Mojo’s Bar is asking you to come party party with Plenty Plenty of bands from rock, to neo-soul, funk and almost everything in between this NYE.

Get down from 6pm to catch Bass Lemon, Butter, Dan Howls, Lincoln MacKinnon & the Wrecking Train, Sealamb, Cecilia Brandolini, Winterfold, and Ocean Cosmonaut to bring you into the countdown, and then kick on with the DJs through the first hours of 2020 on the dance floor.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!



Harbourside NYE

Venue: Sonar Room, Harbourside Freo

Where: 42 Mews Road, Fremantle

Featuring: Wes on Decks

Harbourside is returning for one hot, steamy NYE party, taking us back to the nineties where Britney and J.T. were still a thing and Hilary Duff was our style icon.

Break it down from 7pm in the SONAR Room with some 2000s RnB and then shake it on the D-floor with Wes on Decks for the midnight countdown.

Grab your best bucket hat and butterfly clips and get ready to channel 2004 you, along with drink specials, a throwback food menu and free entry.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details. Entry to this event is free.

Rock Rover NYE ft Spacey Jane

Venue: Rock Rover

Where: Cnr William and Parry Street, Fremantle

Featuring: Spacey Jane, Almond Soy, FOAM, Oosterbanger, Fraeya, Con Art, Pool Boy and Cloud Local.

Fremantle’s most casual good-time band room venue, Rock Rover is where it will all go off to celebrate the end of all beautiful things this NYE. In what has been a mammoth year for Spacey Jane with their rise in the industry, tickets are sure to be limited for a venue of this size.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!



Enter The Roaring 20s

Venue: Lyric Lane Maylands

Where: 22 Lyric Lane, Maylands

Featuring: VOUDOU ZAZOU

Be apart of Lyric Lane’s first NYE to celebrate the start of the next 20s era. Head to Lyric’s Underground from 8pm to be welcomed with some bubbles and enjoy a night packed full of live music from the likes of VOUDOU ZAZOU who will bring us the sounds of the Prohibition era followed by DJ sets to take you well into the night.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!

Origin Fields NYE

Venue: Origin Fields

Where: Wellington Square, Perth

Featuring (NYE): Tyler, The Creator, Ella Mai, Golden Features, RL Grime, Skepta, Andy C, Benny L, Chris Lake, Flux Pavilion, Funtcase, Gunna, IAMDDB, Kings of the Rollers, Lastlings, Noisia [DJ Set], Skepsis & Bru-C, Snakehips, Sullivan King, Tokimonsta and YBN Cordae.

Featuring (NYD): RÜFÜS DU SOL, Jauz, Shockone, The Veronicas, WHAT SO NOT, Blackbear, Cub Sport, Culture Shock, Friction, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Jordan Brando, Lion Babe, Mallrat, MONXX, Motex, Shoreline Mafia, Sub Focus & Dimension and Willaris. K.

Western Australia’s largest New Years celebration Origin Fields returns to close out 2019 at Perth’s Wellington Square. This year they’re bringing us a diverse line-up of the biggest acts from Australia and around the world over two days on New Year’s Eve and New Years Day including Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Skepta, The Veronicas and more. For the first time this year, Origin are also introducing Origin World, their on-site Mini Carnival along with a Club Humble silent disco and additional cocktail and speciality bars.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!



Block Party NYE

Venue: Leederville Complex and Newcastle St

Where: 742 Newcastle St, Leederville

Featuring: DAWS, Delzerian, CHANG, Yon Jovi, YUNG SLY, Swarly B, Michael Frank, Sonny Koufax, Captain Morgan, Father Figures, Baguette Brothers, COCO DAFOE and Lab Six Silent Disco.

Block Party is set to take over six stages across six venues each with their own genre and vibe, creating something for everyone this NYE. The party kicks off from 7pm across Block Party’s old favourites including Bill’s Bar and Bites, The Blue Flamingo, The Garden, Babushka Leederville and Little Dance Club.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!



Freedom Time

Venue: Ozone Reserve

Where: 1 Adelaide Terrace, Perth

Featuring: Simon Caldwell, Miles Cleret, Tornado Wallace, Adi Toohey, Hymns, DJ Scorpian, Ewan Jansen, Magda Bytnerowicz, Rok Riley, Umut, Tred, Aggrolite, Carmel, Dan Dare, Guy Contact, Lia T, Montana, Perfect Strangers, Polyrhythmic and Sealed Section.

Free yourself into 2020 with this outdoor, eight-hour day-nighter with all the ingredients for a party that you won’t forget.

This year at a brand new location at Ozone Reserve, catch a line-up consisting of some of the country’s greatest dance energy conductors, DJs, selectors, producers and performers in this soundsystem.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!

NYE ft. The Avalanches

Venue: Freo.Social

Where: Parry Street, Fremantle

Featuring: The Avalanches (DJ set), Grievous Bodily Calm, JCAL and TRST DJs.

The Avalanches will headline Freo.Social’s first ever New Year’s Eve party with a DJ set. It’s just part of what the Fremantle venue is calling its “biggest party yet”, with local favourites Grievous Bodily Calm in support, plus DJs JCAL and TRST DJs in the Front Yard promising to keep celebrations going through until 2am thanks to an extended license for the night.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!

Indian Ocean Hotel NYE

Venue: Indian Ocean Hotel

Where: 23-27 Hastings Street, Scarborough

Featuring: Sly Withers, Bag of Bones, Pot Plant House Party, Moana, Josiah Bloor, Meg Wheeler and Hideous Sun Demon.

Celebrate this New Year with unlimited access to the Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi Room, Tiki Bar and Pool Tables in one of Perth’s best beer gardens. This NYE they’ve got the mixing desks out on an Outdoor Stage where all the bands will be playing their favourite tunes until 2am.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!



Bar Pop NYE Party

Venue: Ice Cream Factory

Where: 92 Roe St, Northbridge



After five sold-out years in a row, Bar Pop’s NYE Party returns to Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival featuring six stages, eleven bars, rides, games and pop-ups from some of Perth’s best bars, eateries and clubs.

Check out the Facebook event page for more details or get your tickets here!