MUSICIANS KITCHEN BATTLES The heat is on



Musicians Kitchen Battles is a brand new Fringe World show in which local musicians battle it out in the kitchen, demonstrating their culinary credentials in front of a live audience. Each night two different bands will be tested on their food knowledge and present riffs to get the kitchen pumping and cook off against each other at Studio Undergound in the State Theatre Centre of WA. It will all be hosted and judged by distinguished food aficionados and Masterchef tragics Jessica Arnott and Aarom Wilson. Ahead of the first round of battles, we caught up with the musicians taking on the challenge to find out their hot cooking tips, signature dishes and more. For more information and to buy tickets heads to fringeworld.com.au and check out the full the program below.

Thursday, January 21 – Tangled Thoughts of Leaving vs Stella Donnelly

Friday, January 22 – New Talk vs Odlaw

Saturday, January 23 – Injured Ninja vs Downsyde

Sunday, January 24 – Queency vs Web Rumors



ODLAW – MARK NEAL

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

Slow and careful. Follow the recipe for the first little bit then usually end up going rogue for a while, before going back to the recipe to fix my mess. It always takes a while.

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

I’m a big fan of wooden spoons. Mostly the traditional style spoon, but I also quite like the flat one with holes in it. I have no idea what this is called, but we have two of them in our house.

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

Kewpie mayo tastes good on most things.

4. What is your signature dish?

My house does a semi-famous taco night on Mondays. I’ve had the most practice at that and I like to over cater so I’m usually eating tacos roughly six meals a week.

5. Cooking soundtrack?

Something on vinyl. I like a bit of Tom Waits while I’m cooking and lately have been exploring all sorts of world and jazz sounds like Kahil El’Zabar’s Spirit Groove or the incredible compilation Jambu that the Analog Africa label put together a year back.



NEW TALK – AXEL CARRINGTON

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

Erratic, enthusiastic and eventful!

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

I would say a draw between the humble wooden spoon and the slotted spoon – both are extremely useful for preparing eggs and potentially if necessary in a riff contest!

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

Time is a relative construct, so don’t use a timer, go by feel – you gotta risk big to win big after all!

4. What is your signature dish?

According to the rest of the band I make a nice dhal, ratatouille and borscht! Not all at once though…

5. Cooking soundtrack?

Ween’s Pork Roll Egg & Cheese.



QUEENCY

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

Rich, generous, from the heart to the mouth French/Creole food.

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

My Japanese steel 20cm chef knife! Best purchase of 2020!!

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

In doubt, add more butter and/or garlic.

4. What is your signature dish?

In the French department: boeuf bourguignon, and in the Creole department: boucané bringel.

5. Cooking soundtrack?

Whitney Houston’s 1987 eponymous album. Legit bangers only!



INJURED NINJA – STEVEN ALYIAN

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

Kimbo Slice a l’orange.

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

Ladle! You can do everything with a ladle. Especially drink refreshing beverages from them.

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

Love is a real ingredient, and it goes well in everything and if you ain’t got love, get the hell out of the kitchen.

4. What is your signature dish?

Okonomyaki. Japanese street food noodle pancakes. What’s in them? Well…it’s as you like it.

5. Cooking soundtrack?

The blood rave music from Blade. New Order’s Confusion (Pump Panel Reconstruction Mix).



WEB RUMORS – EM BURROWS

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

I’m all about satisfaction. There’s nothing worse than eating something that doesn’t pack a punch or make you feel good. It’s a wasted opportunity!

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

Honestly? My mouth! I always taste as I go to make sure everything’s balanced and ultimately satisfying. Chances are if I like it someone else will too.

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

Develop your palate as broadly as possible, or in other words eat a lot of different stuff. The more flavours you have in your toolbox, the more creative you can be.

4. What is your signature dish?

I don’t know if I have a signature dish because I don’t really make things in exactly the same way every time. I do a good fish curry though…

5. Cooking soundtrack?

It’s got to be vintage soul music hasn’t it?



STELLA DONNELLY – JENNIFER ASLETT

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

Chaotic good.

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

Shun chef’s knife Stella got me for my birthday.

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

Dress the salad bowl first.

4. What is your signature dish?

Fresh pasta!

5. Cooking soundtrack?

Disco or funk music.



TANGLED THOUGHTS OF LEAVING – PAUL BRIGGS

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

Between the lines of, homestyle farmer’s meals, with a twist and inspiration from the world of fine dining.

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

It’s hard to go past a quality sharp knife but I’ve been enjoying using my little smoker when I can, cooking over fire and charcoal – the flavour and experience of cooking that way feels very primal.

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

Contrast. Find some way to add umami and depth to a dish and don’t be scared to add a bit of acidity. It can make a flat meal taste fresh and pop with brightness.

4. What is your signature dish?

I tend to mix things up pretty often. Pulled pork and beef tacos are one of the favourites in the household currently.

5. Cooking soundtrack?

At the moment usually something in the minimalist classical realm, such as Steve Reich, John Luther Adams, Terry Riley…something long form that gets me into the flow. The Necks are another favourite. There’s also more than a few 30-40 minute improvised jams from working on Tangled Thoughts of Leaving’s new LP that have been in circulation.



DOWNSYDE – OPTAMUS

1. How do you describe your cooking style?

Bold, carnivorous and flavoursome!

2. What is your favourite cooking weapon?

A very, very, very, very, very sharp knife.

3. Do you have a hot cooking tip?

Always slow cook when possible.

4. What is your signature dish?

Slow cooked Coca-Cola pork ribs!

5. Cooking soundtrack?

Jazzmatazz (Guru from Gangstarr’s Compilation).